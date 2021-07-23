Activision Blizzard executives can't decide whether allegations of abuse are 'disturbing' or 'meritless'
Earlier this week, Activision Blizzard was sued by the state of California over widespread abuse and harassment of employees—specifically women and minorities. The news sparked outrage in Activision Blizzard gaming communities, where players and influencers are organizing in-game protests and cancelling promotional events. Many current and former employees are also speaking out on social media and sharing their own experiences or expressing solidarity with their coworkers.www.pcgamer.com
