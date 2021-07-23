Cancel
California State

Activision Blizzard executives can't decide whether allegations of abuse are 'disturbing' or 'meritless'

By Steven Messner
PC Gamer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week, Activision Blizzard was sued by the state of California over widespread abuse and harassment of employees—specifically women and minorities. The news sparked outrage in Activision Blizzard gaming communities, where players and influencers are organizing in-game protests and cancelling promotional events. Many current and former employees are also speaking out on social media and sharing their own experiences or expressing solidarity with their coworkers.

BusinessPosted by
PC Gamer

Bobby Kotick finally responds to Activision Blizzard employees: our initial response was 'tone deaf'

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has issued a letter to all employees in the wake of a lawsuit alleging widespread sexual harassment and discrimination at the company. In the letter Kotick describes the company's initial responses to the lawsuit as "quite frankly tone deaf," and promises that leadership is "immediately evaluating managers and leaders across the company." The letter comes the evening before a planned walkout by Activision Blizzard employees.
BusinessPosted by
PC Gamer

Ubisoft CEO says 'important progress' has been made since 2020 harassment scandal

Yesterday, Ubisoft employees signed an open letter criticizing company management for failing to address widespread complaints of "systemic discrimination, harassment and bullying" at the company that were made public in 2020. The letter, which also expressed solidarity with Activision Blizzard workers taking part in a work stoppage to protest similar issues at their own company, was signed by nearly 500 people at the time; anonymous sources say that number is now approaching 1,000.
AdvocacyPosted by
PC Gamer

Ubisoft employees say they've 'had enough' of 'empty promises,' offer solidarity to Activision Blizzard

Ubisoft employees have written an open letter expressing solidarity with Activision Blizzard employees taking part in a walkout protesting the company's response to a lawsuit alleging discrimination and sexual harassment at the company. The letter, which according to Axios has been signed by nearly 500 current and former Ubisoft employees, also calls on Ubisoft management to address the company's own problems with misconduct and abuse.

