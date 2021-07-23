Mario Batali and business partner to pay $600,000 in harassment investigation

Celebrity chef Mario Batali and his ex-business partner Joe Bastianich have been ordered to pay $600,000 to at least 20 women and men who were sexually harassed while they worked at the pair’s restaurants. Announcing the settlement Friday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said: “Celebrity and fame does not absolve someone from following the law... Batali and Bastianich permitted an intolerable work environment and allowed shameful behavior that is inappropriate in any setting.” A probe found that staff were harassed by Batali, managers, and other coworkers, with some women told to wear more makeup or get breast implants. Batali refused to comment when reached by The New York Times. Bastianich said in a vague statement: “Including the pandemic, there have been a lot of lessons learned over the past three and a half years, and it has given us an opportunity to redefine our business and the culture we want to foster within our restaurants, emerging as the company we want to be.”