The main aim behind the creation of a virtual number for such applications is to prevent your number from getting leaked to the outside world. Telegram is increasingly being used by millions of users and such options to protect the personal profile can be quite attractive to other users as well. So by creating a virtual number, you are indeed creating a fake or an unreal number for yourself as a means of protecting your number. Hence it is a good way to communicate with a large number of users located in other parts of the world without worrying about the leak of your number in cases where you have to interact with new people concerning your online business or for other promotions.