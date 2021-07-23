Cancel
Quinn Emanuel Secures Protecting Aon Confidential Insurance Info From Competitor

By Jasmine Floyd
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuinn Emanuel attorneys have secured a judgment in a South Florida court on behalf of insurance company Aon in a case over a rival’s alleged misappropriation of trade secrets and confidential information about its customers. Aon Risk Services Inc. claimed in the action that Marsh USA Inc. recruited 43 of...

