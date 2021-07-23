Quinn Emanuel Secures Protecting Aon Confidential Insurance Info From Competitor

In Pennsylvania, it is not uncommon for insureds to assert claims against insurance companies for violation of the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law (UTPCPL). In insurance cases, such claims were historically brought alongside breach of contract and insurance bad faith claims and often were not the focus of the litigation. In 2020, the Pennsylvania Superior Court confirmed that the UTPCPL does not apply to the handling of insurance claims, further reducing the emphasis on UTPCPL claims in insurance litigation. However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently imposed a strict liability standard for the UTPCPL, which lowered the burden of proof for insureds and may result in increased litigation against both insurance companies and insurance agents.