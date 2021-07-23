Cancel
Subdued Opening Ceremony officially ushers in the Tokyo Olympics

By Susanne Lyons, USOPC chair
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — The theme for the Tokyo Olympics is "United by Emotion.'' Friday night, as the Summer Games opened a year late, there were plenty of emotions to choose from. Relief, during an Opening Ceremony delayed for more than a year by the pandemic. Apprehension, on a day when 19 more people affiliated with the Olympics tested positive for COVID-19. Anger, from protestors whose cancel-the-Olympics shouts were occasionally louder than the show in a nearly empty stadium.

