Lyman Guitar Co. had a big Summer NAMM in Nashville. The guitar and amp manufacturer was visited by many MI dealers, and received tons of orders, including some from NAMM Top 100 Dealers. Learn from the company about its products and why retailers were so interested in visiting the Lyman’s booth during the two-day show. In the video, Lyman, states it has inventory to ship to retailers now, while also offering a solid margin.