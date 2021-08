The 2021 2020 Olympics finally kick off in Tokyo this weekend and run through August 8. There’s a little less fanfare to the games than usual this year: They’ve already been delayed a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they’ll be held without fans in the stands. For those of us at home, these local bars and restaurants will keep the TVs glued to the action. (Need some ideas for who to root for? Washingtonian has a list of all the local athletes competing at the games.)