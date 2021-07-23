Cancel
Austin, TX

Austin, Travis County urge everyone to wear masks and for unvaccinated residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge

By Colleen DeGuzman, The Texas Tribune
News Channel 25
 9 days ago

Austin, Travis County urge everyone to wear masks and for unvaccinated residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge. "Austin, Travis County urge everyone to wear masks and for unvaccinated residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Reach Highest Marks Since February

The number of people in Texas testing positive for and being hospitalized with COVID-19 has climbed to highs not reached since February, according to state data reported Friday. The Texas Department of State Health Services added 13,149 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday and said nearly 6,000 people were...
Bell County, TXKWTX

Biden gets tough, Abbott pushes back, 560 more active COVID-19 cases reported here

(KWTX) - The Biden administration announced sweeping new vaccination rules for federal workers and contractors Thursday, but stopped short of an outright mandate, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed back with a new executive order emphasizing personal responsibility, vaccination rates continued to lag, and the number of active COVD-19 cases in Central Texas rose by more than 560 to more than 3,600.
Public HealthSentinel

Public health officials conceal hospital infection outbreaks

Public health officials struggle with telling the truth. They seem to think people don’t deserve to know. At the beginning of COVID-19, they told us we didn’t need masks instead of admitting there was a mask shortage. Last week, health officials announced outbreaks of a hospital infection that’s highly contagious...
King County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

CDC: Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox, KIRO 7 asks the experts what that means

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The delta variant, first detected in India, is taking off in Washington and quickly multiplying. Doctors say it is seeking out the unvaccinated. “Residents who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, 15 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and 12 times more likely to die,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health Seattle and King County.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Mayor Adler speaks out against Gov. Abbott's latest executive order

AUSTIN, Texas — "What's happening with COVID right now in our community is pretty darn scary," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. One day after Governor Greg Abbott's latest executive order pertaining to COVID-19, Austin Mayor Steve Adler is speaking out against it. The order bans vaccine passports, denies governmental entities from mandating the use of masks, and supersedes any conflicting order issued by local officials.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Breakthrough Covid cases: At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive

WASHINGTON — At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News. The 125,682 "breakthrough" cases in 38 states found by NBC News represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since January, or about one in every 1,300. The number of cases and deaths among the vaccinated is very small compared to the number among the unvaccinated. A former Biden adviser on Covid estimated that 98 to 99 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
CW33

Abbott outlaws COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Texas via executive order, puts other limits on local governments

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued an updated order Thursday afternoon concerning COVID-19. The order outlaws vaccine requirements by state and local government agencies. More specifically, it said no governmental entity can compel someone to receive a COVID-19 vaccine administered under an emergency use authorization. Currently, the FDA allows...

