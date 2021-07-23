Austin, Travis County urge everyone to wear masks and for unvaccinated residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge
Austin, Travis County urge everyone to wear masks and for unvaccinated residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge. "Austin, Travis County urge everyone to wear masks and for unvaccinated residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.www.kxxv.com
Comments / 0