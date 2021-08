We visited with Trinity from Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc today. We wanted to make everyone aware of the impact of domestic abuse and offer hope and help on this devasting topic. DVP can help you develop an exit strategy, and there is never any judgment passed. There is no such thing as a little “abuse.” You and your children deserve peace. Neither you nor the children have ever “made” someone verbally or physically abuse you. Violence is never the answer. You are not alone; please be safe. You deserve a better life. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you are in crisis, call 903-793-4357 (24-hour crisis line) or 903-277-3350.