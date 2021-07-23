Cancel
North Augusta, SC

Man shot and killed in North Augusta day after his brother was killed in Aiken

augustachronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Graniteville man is dead following a Thursday night shooting at a North Augusta apartment complex, only a day after his brother was killed in Aiken. Stashaun Judge, 25, was pronounced dead at AU Medical Center from at least one gunshot wound to the body around 10:25 p.m. According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, the shooting occurred at the North Augusta Gardens apartment complex on W. Hugh Street around 9:40 p.m.

