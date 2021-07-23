Ted Lasso football coach Chris Powell: ‘Ted is like Southgate – he gets the best out of people’
A show about a clueless American coach managing an English football team, based on a series of adverts? It sounded dismal, but, like its lovable title character, Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso quickly won over sceptical viewers and has scored 20 Emmy nominations – a record for a new comedy. It proved to be perfect lockdown viewing: a series that celebrated how unfailing optimism and empathy could change a community. And we can expect more of the same from its second season, streaming now.www.telegraph.co.uk
