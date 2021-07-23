Sarah Ferguson book extract: 'She was about to make her parents happy and proud. But at what cost?'
Debutante Lady Margaret of Buccleuch is set to marry Lord Rufus Ponsonby, the Earl of Killin, in what is set to be the social match of the season. But Margaret is not so convinced, finding Killin repellant and distant. As her parents host a glittering ball to formally announce their beloved daughter’s engagement, Margaret attempts an escape – before she is intercepted by an acquaintance of her father.www.telegraph.co.uk
