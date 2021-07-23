Cancel
Astronomy

We just got our best-ever look at the inside of Mars

By Tatyana Woodall
MIT Technology Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s InSight robotic lander has just given us our first look deep inside a planet other than Earth. More than two years after its launch, seismic data that InSight collected has given researchers hints into how Mars was formed, how it has evolved over 4.6 billion years, and how it differs from Earth. A set of three new studies, published in Science this week, suggests that Mars has a thicker crust than expected, as well as a molten liquid core that is bigger than we thought.

