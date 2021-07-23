Rays' Brendan McKay: Perfect in one rehab frame

Archer (forearm) is scheduled to cover around three innings or 45 pitches in his rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Archer will be making his third rehab appearance overall and his second straight at Durham after he tossed 1.2 innings and gave up two runs in his first outing for the affiliate July 17. The Rays will likely want to have Archer get stretched out to around 70 or 80 pitches in the minors before bringing him back from the 60-day injured list, so he'll presumably require at least one or two more rehab outings after Thursday.