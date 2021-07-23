Rays' Brendan McKay: Perfect in one rehab frame
McKay (shoulder) started Tuesday's game for the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and fired a perfect first inning during which he recorded two strikeouts. The recovering southpaw marked the restart of his rehab assignment with an encouragingly crisp outing during which he made quick work of the top of the Twins' Complex League affiliate's lineup. Assuming he experiences no residual effects from Tuesday's outing, McKay is likely to be back on the hill at some point during the weekend for a possible bump in workload.www.cbssports.com
