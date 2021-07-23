Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Back with Blue Jays

July 25: How much of the Tokyo Olympics will you watch?. Sports Illustrated's Mitch Bannon joins Roger Lajoie to discuss the change in batting order for the Blue Jays, confidence in the current state of the bullpen, and if the club has made up their mind on their approach to the trade deadline [5:52]. Sportsnet.ca's Steven Loung weighs in on USA's first loss in men's basketball for the first time since 2004 by France, expectations for Canada's women's basketball team for the Tokyo Games, and if we'll see a busy NBA offseason ahead of the draft [22:32]. SiriusXM NHL's Jake Hahn gives his thoughts on Buffalo Sabres' process in their rebuild, and if Montreal can repeat their 2021 playoff success next season [47:57]. Legendary Sports Talk Show Host Lee Hacksaw Hamilton chimes in on the NFL's new health and safety protocols with COVID-19 and ramifactions if rules aren't followed, the future of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, and Deshaun Watson and the Texans [1:10:56]. Plus, The Athletic's Kaitlyn McGrath discuss the Blue Jays staying in the mix at the top of the AL East and Alek Manoah missing his start [1:36:04]. Match Point Canada's Ben Lewis joins to chat about Naomi Osaka's Olympic debut and her return to the tennis courts, Felix Auger Aliassime dropping out of the first round following the withdrawal of Andy Murray, and Leylah Annie Fernandez's Olympic debut [1:57:45].