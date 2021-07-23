Cancel
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Back with Blue Jays

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Kirk was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Kirk was activated from the injured list Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A, but he'll quickly rejoin the major-league roster for Toronto. Reese McGuire has a .671 OPS for the season and is 4-for-31 in his past 10 games, so Kirk should have the chance to secure the starting role behind the plate. Per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet, he'll start at catcher Friday versus the Mets. Danny Jansen (hamstring) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.

www.cbssports.com

