Cowboys' Francis Bernard: Exits practice with injury

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Bernard left practice Friday with a hamstring injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Bernard appeared in 13 games with Dallas last season and tallied six tackles as a contributor on special teams. If Bernard's injury causes him to miss an extended period of time his status with the team could be in question.

