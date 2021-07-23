Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Traded Friday

Buchnevich was brought in by the Blues from the Rangers in a swap for Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Buchnevich is on the move after setting a new personal best in points (48) and registering the second 20-goal campaign of his career. The acquisition of a winger of Buchnevich's quality will help bolster St. Louis' top six in the light of Jaden Schwartz's potential departure. In addition to slotting into a first-line role, Buchnevich should be considered a near-lock for the No. 1 power play, which sets him up well to produce top-end fantasy value this year.