Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Recalled by Reds

Dyson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Following Jorge Soler's trade to Atlanta, Dyson started in right field in both of the Royals' past two games, going 2-for-6 with a double and a run scored between the contests. While the trade of Soler is a net positive for Dyson's playing-time outlook, the 45-58 Royals aren't likely to hand an everyday role to a 36-year-old journeyman on an expiring deal. Instead, the 25-year-old Edward Olivares -- who was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday and will start Sunday -- is a likelier candidate than Dyson to serve as Soler's primary replacement.