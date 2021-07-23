Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Recalled by Reds

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Gutierrez was recalled by the Reds on Friday. Gutierrez was optioned Tuesday but is allowed to return just three days later with Nick Castellanos (wrist) landing on the injured list. Gutierrez has been a starter in all 10 of his big-league appearances to date as well as in each of his 76 career minor-league outings, but it's unclear if he'll rejoin the Reds' rotation or serve as a bullpen option. Jeff Hoffman returned from a shoulder injury Wednesday and could potentially remain the team's fifth starter.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Giants DFA’ing Mike Tauchman proves trade was a lost cause

Oh, how much energy we wasted complaining about the New York Yankees trading outfielder Mike Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants earlier this season. Sorry for yelling, but it felt wrong. Now? It doesn’t matter. A wasted transaction for everyone involved … because you know Wandy Peralta isn’t going to...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Jarrod Dyson: Moves to bench

Dyson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Following Jorge Soler's trade to Atlanta, Dyson started in right field in both of the Royals' past two games, going 2-for-6 with a double and a run scored between the contests. While the trade of Soler is a net positive for Dyson's playing-time outlook, the 45-58 Royals aren't likely to hand an everyday role to a 36-year-old journeyman on an expiring deal. Instead, the 25-year-old Edward Olivares -- who was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday and will start Sunday -- is a likelier candidate than Dyson to serve as Soler's primary replacement.
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Rookies Gilbert, Kelenic lead Mariners past Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Logan Gilbert worked into the sixth inning to win his fifth decision in a row, and fellow rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run homer as the Seattle Mariners beat the rebuilding Texas Rangers 9-5 on Friday. Gilbert (5-2), Seattle’s first-round draft pick in 2018, allowed four runs...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Max Schrock: Recalled by Reds

Schrock was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Schrock was sent to the minors after he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in early July, and he hit .240 with two homers, two doubles, seven RBI and five runs in 14 games since returning to full health. He should serve mainly as a depth option in the Reds' infield, while right-hander R.J. Alaniz (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list to make room on the active roster.
MLBsportswar.com

Abbott signs with the Reds....

Gets $1.3 million vs slot value of $1.374 million. MLB Pipeline writer notes that he believes it's the 3rd highest signing bonus for a 4th year college player in the last 8 drafts.
MLBWILX-TV

Brewers Are Red Hot Team

-MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers are returning home with the biggest division lead of any National League team. Their success away from Milwaukee has enabled them to build a seven-game cushion in the NL Central. Milwaukee’s weekend sweep at Cincinnati improved the Brewers’ road record to 29-18. That’s the best road record of any major league team.
MLBCBS Sports

Cincinnati Reds

India went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Mets. The rookie put together the best performance of his brief career, leading off the game with a solo shot and then capping the scoring for the Reds with a two-run blast off Anthony Banda in the ninth inning. In 14 games since the All-Star break, India is slashing .309/.433/.582 with four of his 10 homers on the year.
MLBsunny95.com

Mets 7, Reds 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched one-hit ball for eight innings, Dominic Smith launched a grand slam and the New York Mets cruised to a 7-0 win over the Reds. Stroman gave up a leadoff single to Aristides Aquino in the third inning and little else. He struck out seven...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Is Kyle Schwarber the answer to Boston’s first base riddle?

Is Kyle Schwarber the answer to Red Sox’s first base failures?. The Red Sox management and Chaim Bloom have admitted to failure. The failure has been on display daily, and it is first base. Many have tried, and all have failed. You know the drill – worst in all of MLB at the sack. And now all three have been sacked or facing it.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Heads to bench Sunday

Hayes is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Hayes started the last 11 games and will receive a day off after posting a .552 OPS and 30.0 percent strikeout rate in that span. Rodolfo Castro will shift to the hot corner while Wilmer Difo starts at second base.
MLBtheScore

Reds place Castellanos on IL

The Cincinnati Reds placed All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right wrist injury, the team announced. Castellanos was removed from a game on July 16 after he was hit in the hand/wrist area by Adrian Houser of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds outfielder said...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled by Boston

Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports. Valdez spent the last month and a half in the minors, and he recorded a 3.38 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 10.2 innings across 11 appearances during that time. The right-hander should be available out of the bullpen after Hirokazu Sawamura (triceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy