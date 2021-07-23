Severe Weather Statement issued for Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Essex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ESSEX COUNTY At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Salem, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Lynn, Peabody, Salem, Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Swampscott, Middleton, Hamilton, Topsfield, Wenham and Nahant. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH