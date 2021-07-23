Severe Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Cook by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colquitt; Cook THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COOK AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
