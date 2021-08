Family Circle of Care will host a COVID-19 Vaccine and Back to School Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Antioch Baptist Church, 17422 FM 317 in Chandler.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available for adults 18 and older, as well as back to school immunizations, wellness exams, and sick visits.

If you have health insurance, please bring your insurance card.