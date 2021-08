The coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. must be over because otherwise, Amazon’s decision to end free testing for warehouse workers might seem rather reckless. According to the Information, the e-commerce giant told workers in a message through an internal company app that coronavirus testing at its logistics centers will be discontinued on July 30—despite continued low rates of vaccination in some of the states where it operates. For example, Mayo Clinic data shows Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi all have vaccination rates below 40%. In a wide range of other states, vaccine uptake is low enough that it would be hard to argue the risk of an unvaccinated individual contracting the virus is low at all.