Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Lincoln; Torrance A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES At 159 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Cedarvale, or 11 miles north of Corona, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Corona, Cedarvale and Duran. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 242 and 244. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH