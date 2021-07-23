Work ethic key for Callisburg

After making a big leap in coach Eddie Gill’s first season, the Callisburg football team is hard at work this summer, aiming for another good year.

Like schools across Texas, the Wildcats are working on physical conditioning and football fundamentals, but Gill said he is also trying to teach the players about having the right attitude toward working hard.

“Work ethic, to me, is one of the great things that athletics teaches,” Gill said. “So many people in today’s world want a lot of things without working for it… We’re going to go out there, and we’re going to work. Hopefully, they’ll take that into their life later on, and they’ll be good husbands and good employers and good employees and good dads, and all that kind of stuff.”

The Wildcats began their summer programs as soon as school ended and will finish next week, the last before official football practice begins. Although many schools either wait a few weeks to start or finish a few weeks early, Callisburg is using the entire summer, taking days off here or there to stay within the UIL’s time limits.

Gill said this approach recognizes players go on family vacations at different times, but he also looks at working all summer as a way to teach work ethic. He said two main concepts are involved.

“It’s consistency and intensity,” Gill said. “You have to be consistent. In other words, you gotta be here. If you’re not here, it’s hard to be the second one. It’s hard to be intense, it’s hard to bring intensity with whatever you’re doing if you’re not here… That’s what we’re trying to get across to them. Hopefully, that will take them into the season. It’s all about overcoming adversity. The guys on the other side of the line of scrimmage, crap, they want to win, too! They’re going to give you their dead-level best, and it’s all about execution and who has a will to win at that point.”

Last summer was tough on every school, but it was even tougher when bringing in a new coach. Gill had to work around pandemic restrictions while trying to install a new system.

Senior lineman Rowan Brown said after having a year to learn Gill’s system and with the restrictions lifted, this summer has been great for Callisburg.

“Last year was all over the place,” Brown said. “New coaching staff, it was bizarre, really. We had different workouts. We had to adjust to a different playbook. We’re really comfortable with our playbook right now, so we can focus on the little things now instead of the big picture. We can focus on details. We can focus on fundamentals.”

Despite the added difficulties, the Wildcats had their best season in years in 2020, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Senior Jake Pollard started last season at quarterback but shifted to running back following an injury. Pollard, who also plays safety, said this year’s workouts are much better than last summer.

Pollard echoed his coach by saying the Wildcats must work hard over the summer to have success in the fall. While everyone feels more comfortable with the system now, he said the football itself is not the only thing important about the summer.

“You’ll hang your heads in the season a lot, and you just gotta pick everyone else back up, and I think that’s the most important thing about summer workouts is the bond you build,” Pollard said. “I think that’s going to be the best thing for the season. I think sky’s the limit on how far we can go if we keep doing that.”