Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will build waves to 3 to 5 feet on Saturday. South sides of south piers will be the most dangerous places to swim, such as Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon and Grand Haven State Park.