Flash Flood Warning issued for Dolores, Montezuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 13:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Dolores; Montezuma The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Dolores County in southwestern Colorado North Central Montezuma County in southwestern Colorado * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.6 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stoner. This includes the following streams and drainages Dolores River, Taylor Creek, House Creek, Lost Canyon Creek, Hartman Draw, Pipe Creek, Spring Creek, Fish Creek, Little Taylor Creek, Turkey Creek, West Dolores River, Stoner Creek and Beaver Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED