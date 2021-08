Anyone with breathing problems or allergies will want to be aware of more smoke headed our way, from the West. About a week ago, I suddenly developed a cough. In this day and age, that's pretty scary. So I was relieved to read that smoke from the wildfires in Western Maine and Canada was hanging over Maine, causing breathing problems for many. A couple of days later, my cough cleared up, and I could breathe easily again. I don't have asthma or COPD. But I am affected by seasonal allergies, which apparently were not impressed with all the smoke.