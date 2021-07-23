Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The New York Times

In the Capitol, the Delta Variant Spreads Worry and Partisanship

By Jonathan Weisman
Posted by 
The New York Times
The New York Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avOC7_0b64rHUU00
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — Breakthrough coronavirus cases have emerged in multiple offices in Congress, including the speaker’s. The line for in-house testing snakes through a long corridor and into a visitors’ center atrium. The Capitol’s doctor has warned of the possible return of a mask mandate.

The delta variant has reached Capitol Hill, but a common enemy has only made recriminations and anger worse between the two political parties. Republicans, caught between a political base that is often resistant to vaccination and an imperative to save the lives of their voters, point their fingers at Democrats and blame them, without evidence, for covering up the virus’s origins.

Democrats fault Republicans who have done little to push back against vaccine skeptics in their ranks and even now are soft-pedaling their calls for people to take the shot.

“We’ve got people here who’ve refused to get vaccinated and are actually discouraging others to get vaccinated,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. “The Republican Party no longer lives in reality. It’s pathetic.”

For much of the vaccinated nation, the coronavirus resurgence is somewhere else. In states like Vermont, Hawaii and Massachusetts, where at least 84% of the adults have had one shot or two, surges in Alabama, Florida, Missouri and Arkansas are far, far away.

But the Capitol is one of the few places in America where red and blue mingle almost daily — and resentment is high.

“Congress is like a nationwide convention every single day,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who has begun wearing a mask again, though he is fully vaccinated and 76.5% of adults in his state have received at least one shot. “There are people who have come from every corner, hamlet and precinct of the country. It’s a petri dish for the development of political ideas but also plagues.”

Republicans point out that the most recent high-profile carriers of the current plague were Democrats, Texas legislators who fled Austin to stop passage of a measure restricting voting. Six of them — all of whom said they were vaccinated — then tested positive and are suspected of infecting a senior aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The aide, also vaccinated, is mildly symptomatic.

“I think that you as the press have a responsibility to ask questions of the Democrats as well,” Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, snapped Thursday when he and other Republican doctors were asked how many in their conference had been vaccinated. “How many of the Democrats are willing to say whether or not they’ve been vaccinated? What about the Texas delegation from the Texas House, including the six that tested positive?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUwTO_0b64rHUU00
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), center, participates in a news conference outside the Capitol in Washington, July 22, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

After a reporter pointed out that 100% of House Democrats and all of the legislators had said they were vaccinated, Jackson, a former White House physician known for his glowing reviews of President Donald Trump’s health, accused them of lying.

It is clear in the Capitol that the resurgence of the coronavirus — which is once again filling intensive care units around the country — is not pulling the nation together.

“Some of my frustration comes from talking to former colleagues still working in the ICU,” said Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., a doctor. “The first year, they didn’t have much to treat patients. They were intubating and just trying to keep them alive. Now for every patient they’re putting on a ventilator, this was absolutely preventable. Every one of them is unvaccinated.”

To be fair, the Texas legislators who made a show of defiance, then brought the virus, spread fears in both parties. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., a pediatrician, said those six breakthrough cases were a wake-up call in the Capitol community.

On the House floor, at least among Democrats, masks are going back on. Lawmakers are sending staff members for testing. Pelosi and some senators have told aides to work from home — just weeks after many of them returned to Capitol Hill.

And as lawmakers and aides look toward the fall, when school resumes before children younger than 12 are expected to have access to vaccines, their worries only worsen.

“If you’re in an area with a lot of unvaccinated people and you have unvaccinated kids, I would recommend you put your masks on again,” Schrier said. “If I had children under 12, I would be taking very big precautions right now.”

It is still unclear how many Republicans in the House and Senate are vaccinated, as many of them have refused to say one way or the other. Both Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis. — who has pushed fringe theories about the virus — have said they will not get the shot because they have already had COVID-19. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have had the virus still be inoculated.)

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., proudly proclaimed this month at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, “Don’t come knocking on my door with your ‘Fauci ouchie.’ You leave us the hell alone.” She was referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has become a boogeyman for the right.

Congress’ attending physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, indicated that some remained unprotected when he pleaded this week with lawmakers in a memorandum: “The delta variant is a severe threat. I urge unvaccinated individuals to come for vaccination at any time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnNLK_0b64rHUU00
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) hosts Democratic members of the Texas State Legislature, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times)

Leadership aides say the number of unvaccinated lawmakers is slowly dwindling. The No. 2 House Republican leader, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, got his first shot Sunday, a remarkable delay considering that one House Republican, Ron Wright of Texas, and one Republican member-elect from his home state, Luke Letlow, died of COVID-19.

“It’s startling to read about members getting vaccinated in July when they could have been vaccinated in December,” Raskin grumbled.

But many Republicans will not divulge their vaccination status, even when pressed on whether they should be setting an example for their constituents.

“We believe in health privacy. The bottom line is, we believe it; it doesn’t stop at the COVID door,” Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., a doctor, said Thursday. “It is every citizen’s right to choose to get a vaccine and then to choose not to reveal whether they’ve gotten a vaccine.”

That kind of reluctance rankles Democrats. Andy Slavitt, a health policy expert who recently left the Biden White House’s pandemic response team, called out Paul by name for talking down the vaccine.

“Why are we letting these people who are not working in our best interest to damage our country?” he asked.

Paul, an ophthalmologist, shrugged it off and focused on the unproven theory that the novel coronavirus was created by scientists in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, maintaining that it could have been far worse.

“Four million people have died in this pandemic with a 1% mortality rate. They’re experimenting with SARS viruses that have a 15% mortality rate,” he said. “The good news about the delta variant is that the vaccine seems to cover it. So does natural infection.”

And the lawmakers who have been most vocal about questioning the efficacy of the vaccines, though slightly defensive, still persist. Johnson said he was only “trying to provide transparency on the part of the federal government so that my constituents have as much information to make an informed choice for themselves as to whether to get vaccinated.”

He then launched into a discourse on recent data showing continued coronavirus infections in Israel, which prominent vaccine skeptics have cited to cast doubt on the efficacy of getting inoculated. But those statistics do not tell the whole story. According to the most recent Israeli analysis, the vaccine is more than 90% effective against hospitalization.

Even beyond the Capitol, lawmakers’ frustration is showing. Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., who was an emergency room doctor, said that he recently joked with a friend in his district who is a vaccine denier about the dire consequences of his beliefs.

“This will prove Darwinism,” Ruiz said he had told his constituent, “because those with common sense who use their intelligence will survive.”

He did not sound as if he was joking.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 484

The New York Times

The New York Times

114K+
Followers
678
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Legislature#Politics#Public Health#Capitol Hill#The New York Times#Congress#Republicans#Democrats#The Republican Party#D Md#The Texas House#White House#Icu#D Calif#Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Democratic swing vote Senator Kyrsten Sinema REFUSES to cancel her vacation to stay and make sure the infrastructure and budget bills get passed after Schumer said he could delay recess

Democratic swing vote, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that she would not be staying in town through the August recess - as she already had vacation plans. On Friday, Politico's Playbook cited several unnamed Senate sources reporting that the Arizona Democrat told the party leader that...
Presidential Electionrepublic-online.com

COVID Revolt: Republicans walk out as Biden talks masking

The timing was a coincidence. The contrast, unmistakable. Reporters had gathered in the East Room Thursday afternoon for an update on the next steps the administration is planning in the coronavirus fight, and President Biden was running late. Meanwhile, congressional Republicans were in open revolt. Just minutes before Biden was slated to start talking, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas was objecting in the House.
Posted by
CNN

Tensions in the House of Representatives boil over after 1/6 hearing and mask rule

CNN — Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut did not want to lose his cool, but he said this week he couldn’t help it. Himes was at the residence of an ambassador with two Republican lawmakers on Tuesday for dinner, just hours after police officers gave explosive testimony about fearing for their lives on January 6 during the Capitol Hill insurrection, when the ambassador asked the group what it was like to be in Congress during the insurrection.
Posted by
Daily Mail

GOP Rep Lauren Boebert 'threw face mask at House staffer who tried to hand it to her' after Congress reinstated mask mandate amid surge of Delta variant

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert reportedly threw a COVID-19 mask at a House staffer who tried to hand her one after Congress reinstated its face covering mandate. The Colorado lawmaker, who has publicly opposed vaccines and downplayed the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, tossed the mask into the face of a Democratic congressional staffer on Wednesday, Politico and ABC News reported.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dozens of House Republicans, staffers march maskless to Senate floor to protest mask mandate

Dozens of House Republicans and their staffers marched maskless out of the House to the Senate floor in protest of the new mask mandate for the lower chamber. The lawmakers and their staffers traveled across the Capitol on Thursday to protest the fact that Capitol Police have instructed officers to arrest staffers and visitors who don't wear masks and refuse to leave the House.
Congress & Courtskion546.com

Why Missouri congresswoman slept on the Capitol steps

Rep. Cori Bush slammed her House colleagues for adjourning for August recess without passing an extension of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium for renters, which is set to expire Saturday night. “The House is at recess. People are on vacations. How are we on vacation...
Congress & Courtsexpressnews.com

Ted Cruz shows up to vote on Capitol Hill in gym clothes

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is running again, but it’s not for office this time. Journalists in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday spotted the junior senator from Texas darting through the halls of the U.S. Capitol in sneakers and gym clothes. In one image shared on Twitter, Cruz is contrasted in his...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowans not part of call to end political gridlock in America’s Capitol

Americans are privileged to have nine U.S. Senators and 58 members from the House of Representatives who publicly exhibit bipartisanship behavior. They are members of the heralded bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. The caucus, created in 2017, currently features 29 House Republican, 29 House Democrats, five GOP Senators, three Senate Democrats and one independent Senator.
Texas StateDallas News

Texas Congressman Chip Roy leads Republican House members on anti-mask crusade

WASHINGTON — When a new mask mandate hit the House of Representatives floor earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy took personal offense. Very loudly. The Austin Republican has been among the most outspoken conservatives to object to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reinstating the mask mandate. The order came Tuesday, after the Capitol’s attending physician warned that the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus is spreading and recommended a return to wearing masks on the House floor.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

House GOP march to Senate to protest latest mask mandate

Dozens of GOP members of Congress and their staffers crossed the Capitol Thursday, marching onto the Senate floor to protest the recently reinstituted mask mandate in the House of Representatives. Reports estimated that between 40 and 50 Republicans took part in the demonstration, including House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Biggs...
Congress & CourtsAnchorage Daily News

House Republicans refuse to follow new mask mandate, leading Pelosi to call McCarthy a ‘moron’ for his comments

WASHINGTON — House Republicans on Wednesday angrily criticized a new order from the Capitol Hill physician to wear masks inside the Capitol due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, leading Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “moron” over his argument that the decision was not based on science.

Comments / 484

Community Policy