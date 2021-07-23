Cancel
Bastrop, TX

Attorneys for the state begin their case in Rodney Reed hearing

By Avery Travis
Cover picture for the articleBASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Attorneys for the state began their case against Rodney Reed on Friday in an effort to uphold his conviction in the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites. Reed’s defense team, on the other hand, is asking the judge to consider making a recommendation to the higher courts that he get a new trial. All week, they called witnesses to the stand to prove their assertion Reed is innocent and another man, Jimmy Fennell, the victim’s fiancé, is responsible.

