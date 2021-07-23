NDSU claims Summit League’s Institutional Academic Achievement Award
The NDSU athletic department has captured the Summit League Institutional Academic Achievement Award for the second straight year, the league office announced July 23. NDSU had 118 student-athletes earn spots on the 2020-21 Summit League Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence. The Institutional Academic Achievement Award goes to the league school with the highest percentage of list-eligible student-athletes earning the distinction. The Bison had 66.4% of their list-eligible student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s List.www.ndsu.edu
