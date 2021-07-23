Cancel
Fargo, ND

NDSU claims Summit League’s Institutional Academic Achievement Award

ndsu.edu
 9 days ago

The NDSU athletic department has captured the Summit League Institutional Academic Achievement Award for the second straight year, the league office announced July 23. NDSU had 118 student-athletes earn spots on the 2020-21 Summit League Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence. The Institutional Academic Achievement Award goes to the league school with the highest percentage of list-eligible student-athletes earning the distinction. The Bison had 66.4% of their list-eligible student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s List.

www.ndsu.edu

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Achievement#Baseball#Basketball#Ndsu#Summit League#Bison
