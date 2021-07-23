Cancel
Southampton, NY

Overbooked Hamptons hotels spark bidding wars

By TRD Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for lodging in the Hamptons this summer? Prepare to pay above the going room rate — and possibly enter a bidding war with a hip-hop artist. If the price is right, hotels are plying customers who have already booked rooms with perks and comps to swap them out for deeper-pocketed bidders, Page Six reported.

