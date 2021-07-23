Overbooked Hamptons hotels spark bidding wars

Wary about traveling to Europe, but still in the mood for a fairy tale-like getaway? Consider heading to upstate New York. For all those seeking to vacation like royalty, the Castle Cottage listed on Airbnb in Bolton Landing, New York, is a surprising source of medieval village-style charm. Recommended by the hosts for small families, romantic getaways or weekend trips with friends, the mini-castle can sleep up to six guests in its main house, where the two bedrooms have queen-sized beds with memory foam mattresses, and there is also a pull-out sofa. In contrast to the home’s rocky exterior, the interiors feature modern overhead lighting, updated cooking appliances, wi-fi and a flat-screen TV. Yet, the arched doorways, stained glass, terraces and stone floors are all in line with the castle theme.