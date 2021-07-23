Cancel
Business

The Fed to the rescue

By Chris Erickson
 9 days ago

The rapid economic recovery from the Covid recession is remarkable. Just a year ago, many feared that economic recovery from the pandemic might take a five years or more. In June last year, Fed Chair Jay Powell was predicting that full recovery would take 30 months. In fact, real GDP most likely will fully recover this quarter, 15 months sooner than Powell’s projection.

Jay Powell
