State agencies tout water conservation in Lower Rio Grande

This summer, the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission (NMISC), in conjunction with the Office of the State Engineer’s (OSE) Las Cruces District IV Regional Office, will hold a series of online public outreach meetings to inform Lower Rio Grande area farmers about how to apply for grants that will compensate them for opting to let their land lie fallow instead of pumping groundwater to irrigate crops, OFE and NMISC said in a news release.