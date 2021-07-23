Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

State agencies tout water conservation in Lower Rio Grande

By Mike Cook
lascrucesbulletin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission (NMISC), in conjunction with the Office of the State Engineer’s (OSE) Las Cruces District IV Regional Office, will hold a series of online public outreach meetings to inform Lower Rio Grande area farmers about how to apply for grants that will compensate them for opting to let their land lie fallow instead of pumping groundwater to irrigate crops, OFE and NMISC said in a news release.

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Rincon, NM
City
Mesilla, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Resources#Water Management#Water Board#Water District#Lower Rio Grande#Ofe#Nmisc#State#Water Plan#New Mexicans#Ebid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy