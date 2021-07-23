Did you know? Legendary actress Katharine Hepburn has a CT connection

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook has only been around for about 12 years, but its legacy has been decades in the making. The center is named for one of the most famous actresses in all of cinema. For those who don’t know, Katharine Hepburn was a star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, acting in films alongside Cary Grant, Jimmy Stewart and Anthony Hopkins. She played legendary characters such as Jo March in “Little Women” and Eleanor of Aquitaine in “The Lion in Winter.”