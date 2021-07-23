Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Did you know? Legendary actress Katharine Hepburn has a CT connection

By Sarajane Sullivan
Connecticut Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook has only been around for about 12 years, but its legacy has been decades in the making. The center is named for one of the most famous actresses in all of cinema. For those who don’t know, Katharine Hepburn was a star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, acting in films alongside Cary Grant, Jimmy Stewart and Anthony Hopkins. She played legendary characters such as Jo March in “Little Women” and Eleanor of Aquitaine in “The Lion in Winter.”

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Saybrook, CT
Entertainment
City
Old Saybrook, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Cary Grant
Person
Jimmy Stewart
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Katharine Hepburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Actresses#Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy