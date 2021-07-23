Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Pop-up bike lanes ready for use on Idaho Avenue, Walnut Street

By Mike Cook
lascrucesbulletin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Las Cruces is inviting bicycle riders to take a ride in the city’s first pop-up bike lanes. “Pop-up bike projects are temporary bicycle-lane improvements on city streets that provide a fun way to get active and make the road safer for cyclists,” the city said in a news release. Pop-up bike lanes promote cycling, demonstrate road design meant for both automobiles and bicycles and help inform future bicycle infrastructure improvements, the city said.

