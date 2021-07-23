Cancel
Tularosa, NM

Tularosa meeting erupts at discussion of new police position

Alamogordo Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public comment period of the July 21 Village of Tularosa Board of Trustees meeting erupted into chaos, forcing Mayor Margaret "Margie" Trujillo to adjourn the meeting. Most public comment centered around the Trustees' decision to create the position of commissioner or director within the Tularosa Police Department which would be activated upon the police chief's resignation. The non-commissioned position would also serve as a liaison between the police department and board of trustees.

