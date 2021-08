MONTPELIER – Attorney General Donovan today announced an anticipated settlement agreement in principle with three distributors of opioids sued last year by his office – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. This is a nationwide settlement agreement. The amount of Vermont’s portion of the settlement amounts to roughly $60 million. The settlement agreement also requires significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis in the future. The settlement agreement would resolve investigations and litigation over the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.