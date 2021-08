CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The COVID-19 delta variant continues to make headlines as it spreads across the country and the Commonwealth. The New River Health District is only one of four health districts in the Commonwealth which have not seen the COVID-19 delta variant according to Virginia’s Department of Health COVID-19 variant dashboard. New River Health District’s Health Director, Dr. Noelle Bissel says despite the numbers, the variant could already be in the New River Valley.