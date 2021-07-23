Cancel
Rock Island, IL

Quad Cities native promoted to Commander of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District

WQAD
WQAD
 8 days ago
On Friday, July 23rd, 2021 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District hosted a change of command ceremony on Arsenal Island.

Colonel Jesse T. Curry becomes the 50th commander for the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He replaces Colonel Steven M. Sattinger who served in the position since 2018.

When asked how it feels to be back serving in the community he grew up Col. Curry said, "It's amazing. I've been reminded of all the connections that I have in the hometown that I grew up in."

Col. Curry has big shoes to fill with the departure of Col. Sattinger. Under Col. Sattinger's leadership the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District completed $930 million dollars in projects in his 3 year tenure, including $150 million dollars in fight and recovery efforts brought about by the historic flood of 2019.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District spans 5 states and includes portions of Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri.

Col. Curry says the district  has 15 Locks and Dams. "I am really amazed at these locks and dams... mostly built in the 30's but have been amazingly kept up over the years, and they require continued work because they are vitally important to the Mississippi and Illinois river. Col. Curry says he plans to see continued investments in the Locks and Dam.

You can learn more about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District and their current projects by clicking here.

