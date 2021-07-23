Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

La college sets up “snitch” program targeting unvaccinated, Landry responds

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cqg1T_0b64oWNW00

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is threatening to sue the state’s newest medical school over its corona-virus vaccine policies after three students complained they’ve been retaliated against over their refusal to get the vaccine, according to NOLA.com .

Landry sent a letter July 20 to administrators at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, known as VCOM, in Monroe, that accuses them of going down a “misguided path” by requiring students to receive a vaccine.

It’s Landry’s latest move against coronavirus vaccine mandates across the state, they say.

He wrote to LSU officials in late May asking for a “written response from LSU that no vaccine mandates will be issued.”

There is an overwhelming consensus among medical providers that the shots are safe, effective and essential in cutting corona-virus cases and deaths, according to the article.

Educational institutions across Louisiana have been grappling with whether they can — and should — mandate the vaccine ahead of the fall semester.

While corona-virus cases in Louisiana were falling once vaccines became widely available this spring, infections are surging again this summer among the unvaccinated, they say.

So far, several private universities have announced plans to mandate the vaccine for the fall, including Tulane, Loyola, Dillard and Xavier.

VCOM is also a private institution, but VCOM’s Louisiana branch is on the campus of the public University of Louisiana at Monroe, and the medical school has several agreements with the University of Louisiana system, including reserving some medical school interview spots for students from UL system campuses.

Landry’s letter to VCOM officials says that their “collaborative relationship” with the state means that VCOM cannot simply do as it pleases, they say.

He wrote that mandating COVID vaccines is “inconsistent with state and federal law in addition to being premature,” as the vaccines are still approved through an emergency use authorization rather than full Food and Drug Administration approval.

The distinction is an important one in terms of mandating vaccines, they say.

The chief executive of Louisiana’s largest hospital system, Ochsner, said this week that he is concerned about legal action being taken against it if Ochsner mandates that employees receive vaccines while they are still under emergency use authorization.

“We do anticipate moving to mandatory vaccines when it comes off (emergency use authorization),” said Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas.

Landry sent a copy of his letter to VCOM to several officials, including UL System President Jim Henderson.

Henderson said the guidance about emergency use authorization was instructive.

He has not mandated the vaccine at UL campuses, but he said campus officials are doing whatever they can to encourage students to receive it.

UL Lafayette, for example, recently unveiled incentives including free laptops, iPhones and campus parking.

UL officials say they are not confident in numbers of how many students on their campuses have received the corona-virus vaccine so far.

LSU officials say that just 23% of their students have been vaccinated.

“Our focus is on getting as many people vaccinated as possible,” Henderson said. “You are in control of your own health and safety for the first time in this pandemic; vaccination is what protects you.”

Even once the vaccines receive full FDA approval, both Landry and the attorneys representing the VCOM students argue that the students still cannot be required to receive them.

The students are being represented by Liberty Counsel, a Florida nonprofit known for its lawsuits on behalf of evangelical Christian organizations.

The law firm has been in the national news frequently amid the pandemic while representing churches that were barred from holding in-person worship services during corona-virus lock-downs.

Liberty Counsel also sent a letter to LSU’s School of Dentistry this spring after the school mandated corona-virus vaccines, calling the mandate a "violation of fundamental individual, economic and religious liberties." Soon after, the dental school amended its policy .

In the case of VCOM, the Liberty Counsel attorneys claim that VCOM set up a “snitch” program targeting the students who would not get vaccinated, and that the students were subjected to discrimination by being required to wear masks until they provided proof of vaccination.

“No school may force or coerce anyone to take these injections, and certainly not when doing so violates sincerely held religious beliefs,” said Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver in a statement.

VCOM officials did not return messages by phone or email for this story.

Their Louisiana campus opened last summer with a class of 150 students, and VCOM also has campuses in Virginia, Alabama and South Carolina.

Most educational institutions in Louisiana require students to show proof of several vaccinations, including tetanus; measles, mumps and rubella; and meningitis for college students. But Landry argued in his letter that even those requirements go too far.

“Under Louisiana law, immunizations at colleges and universities are never mandatory if a student presents a written statement from a physician that a medical exemption is warranted or if a student presents a written ‘dissent from the student,” Landry insisted.

The courts may take a different view: a federal judge in Texas last month dismissed a lawsuit from more than 100 hospital employees who challenged vaccination requirements at Houston Methodist Hospital. The judge ruled that the hospital was within its authority to mandate the vaccine, writing in his ruling that the hospital "is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients, and their families safer."

Landry also argued that medical students — who are unlicensed and unable to practice medicine — have expertise in their field.

“Surely some of these medical students already have more medical training than the lawyer with whom some of them spoke?” Landry wrote.

Throughout the pandemic, Landry has downplayed the threat of the corona-virus and battled Gov. John Bel Edwards over corona-virus restrictions.

His comments have come in direct contrast with doctors and public health officials; Ochsner noted this week that its hospitals have zero patients with vaccine complications, but more than 50 with complications from the virus.

Landry closed his letter by saying, “I will pursue all legal means available to ensure that the fundamental liberties of Louisiana citizens are protected from unfair, discriminatory policies.”

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Snitch#Lawsuits#La College#Nola Com#Vcom#Lsu#Covid#Ul System#Liberty Counsel#Christian#School Of Dentistry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
FDA
Related
Baton Rouge, LAhoumatimes.com

LSU, UL System will not mandate Covid-19 vaccines

BATON ROUGE– Although state health officials have approved student vaccine mandates at four private colleges, LSU and the University of Louisiana System do not plan to seek a similar mandate until federal regulators fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines now being distributed. Federal approval is unlikely to come until well after...
Kent, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Free tuition among Kent State incentives for vaccinated students

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University is offering students incentives for getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Beginning August 2nd, all Kent State students who are vaccinated and register with the University Health Services website will be eligible to win prizes. The prizes will be drawn twice weekly through October 12.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Returning to law school this fall? Better get vaccinated

(Reuters) - Students at nearly half of the law schools in the nation will need to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to set foot on campus this fall, including at all the so-called T-14 elite schools, according to a higher education publication's list of vaccine mandates at universities and colleges.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

As Covid-19 Cases Surge, Colleges Revisit Public-Health Policies

As the Delta variant of Covid-19 spreads and case numbers rise, some colleges are shifting their approaches to study abroad and athletics. Others are updating vaccination requirements, mask policies, and testing practices:. The University of Maryland has suspended study-abroad programs in Britain for the fall 2021 semester. The decision comes...
Collegeswvua23.com

University of Alabama: Vaccines an important part of campus health

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads throughout the country, college students, their parents, teachers, and faculty are all wondering what the upcoming school year will look like on campus. At the University of Alabama, plans boil down to vaccination suggestions and a masks-optional statement. “You need to get vaccinated,” said...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KATC News

DUMP Opioids Act signed into law

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill to help fight the growing opioid crisis across the country. The DUMP Opioids Act, authored by Senator John Kennedy, will allow certain VA medical centers to have drop boxes so anyone can drop off unused medications. The Senate unanimously passed the legislation in April, and the House of Representatives did the same earlier this week.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida doctors are ‘angry and ashamed’ at governor Ron DeSantis as state becomes national Covid epicenter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to take Covid vaccine despite leading anti-lockdown efforts. Florida doctors say they’re “angry and ashamed” over governor Ron DeSantis’s response to the resurgent coronavirus. The high profile Republican has repeatedly criticized federal public health guidance and vowed not to institute new lockdowns or mask mandates, even as the state becomes the national epicenter of the virus, with the Delta variant ravaging the unvaccinated segments of its population.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

The Little-Known Church Hiding In Arkansas That Is An Absolute Work Of Art

Thorncrown Chapel is one of the most beautiful churches in Arkansas, but it’s not the only beautiful church in Arkansas. There are several others, including the little-known St. Catherine’s at Bell Gable. Steeped in history and beauty, it’s a true work of art, and you’ll want to see it for yourself!   For more information […] The post The Little-Known Church Hiding In Arkansas That Is An Absolute Work Of Art appeared first on Only In Your State.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Anti-vaccine Con Job Is Becoming Untenable

Something very strange has been happening in Missouri: A hospital in the state, Ozarks Healthcare, had to create a “private setting” for patients afraid of being seen getting vaccinated against COVID-19. In a video produced by the hospital, the physician Priscilla Frase says, “Several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, ‘Please, please, please don’t let anybody know that I got this vaccine.’” Although they want to protect themselves from the coronavirus and its variants, these patients are desperate to ensure that their vaccine-skeptical friends and family never find out what they have done.
Saint Francois County, MODaily Journal

SFCHC responds to Parson's vaccine incentive program

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced his statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program on Wednesday, but St. Francois County Health Center Director Linda Ragdale isn’t sure how big of a difference it will make in the county. “I do hope this campaign will boost our vaccination rates, although I have not seen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy