Lake Powell about to hit all-time record low

Despite emergency releases of water from reservoirs upstream, Lake Powell will soon hit its lowest level since Glen Canyon Dam started trapping the Colorado River in 1963.

Of course, it was lower than it is now until it filled in the late 1960s.

The Bureau of Reclamation Thursday announced that the lake will soon drop below the record set in 2005, at a little more than 3,500 feet above sea level.

The bureau announced that Lake Powell could hit levels dangerously close to putting Glen Canyon dam infrastructure in Jeopardy.