Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Rui Hacimura waves Japanese flag in Olympic Opening Ceremony

By Kelley Collins
Posted by 
KREM2
KREM2
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HeWI_0b64nkkb00

Former Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura was able to participate in the tradition of being a flag bearer in the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies.

Hachimura is representing Japan in this year's Olympics.

In a tweet by Gonzaga, they celebrate this milestone for Hachimura with photos of him waving the Japanese flag and a caption that says "An Icon."

In addition to Hacimura, former Coug Aron Baynes will play for Australia, and former Zag ira Brown will play for Japan in the inaugural 3x3 tournament in the Olympics.

Former Gonzaga forwards Domantas Sabonis and Filip Petrusev had a chance to make it to Tokyo with Lithuania and Serbia respectively, but both of their teams lost in the final game needed to qualify.

Former Cougs Ike Iroegbu and Efe Abogidi didn't make the final 12 player roster for Nigeria's national team.

This will be Hacimura's first time participating in the Olympics and was drafted in 2019 by the Washington Wizards.

Comments / 0

KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Ike Iroegbu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Ceremonies#Japanese#Gonzaga#Zag Ira Brown#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Gonzaga University
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
SportsPosted by
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Two Texas Tech Athletes No Longer Allowed To Compete In Olympics

Two Texas Tech University track and field stars are no longer allowed to compete in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Triple jump champion Ruth Usoro and sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma are the among the 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria who were declared ineligible for the games on Wednesday, July 28, because they failed to meet anti-doping guidelines, KCDB reported.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
NBANBC Sports

Watch Kevin Durant Pass Carmelo Anthony as USA Basketball's Top Scorer

Kevin Durant is one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, and he’s brought his generational shooting prowess to the Olympic stage over the last nine years. On Saturday, Durant became the top American scorer in Olympic history, passing Carmelo Anthony’s mark of 336 points. The Brooklyn Nets superstar moved past Anthony with a 3-pointer in the second quarter in Saturday’s Group A contest against the Czech Republic. He finished the contest with a game-high 23 points, putting him at 354 for his Olympic career.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Twitter incensed as USA volleyball suffers controversial loss to Canada following challenge reversal

Team USA’s beach volleyball team suffered a controversial loss to Canada in the semifinals of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. USA’s pairing of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, ranked third in the world by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), won the first set 24-22. They then gave up a 10-4 lead in the second set, which Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley — ranked 16th — ultimately won 21-18. That sent the match to the fateful third set, with the winning team needing only 15 points to advance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy