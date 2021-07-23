Rui Hacimura waves Japanese flag in Olympic Opening Ceremony

Former Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura was able to participate in the tradition of being a flag bearer in the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies.

Hachimura is representing Japan in this year's Olympics.

In a tweet by Gonzaga, they celebrate this milestone for Hachimura with photos of him waving the Japanese flag and a caption that says "An Icon."

In addition to Hacimura, former Coug Aron Baynes will play for Australia, and former Zag ira Brown will play for Japan in the inaugural 3x3 tournament in the Olympics.

Former Gonzaga forwards Domantas Sabonis and Filip Petrusev had a chance to make it to Tokyo with Lithuania and Serbia respectively, but both of their teams lost in the final game needed to qualify.

Former Cougs Ike Iroegbu and Efe Abogidi didn't make the final 12 player roster for Nigeria's national team.

This will be Hacimura's first time participating in the Olympics and was drafted in 2019 by the Washington Wizards.