One of only 10 Porsche 964 slant Nose is currently for Sale. There’s hardly been a more consistent sports car over the years than the Porsche 911. The 964-generation, in particular, made between 1989 and 1993 is one of the most sought-after generations, especially in its ClubSport RS and Turbo variants. However, there was a peculiar situation in 1993. The last 93 examples of the Porsche 964 had remained in inventory and the Porsche 993 was due. The only option was to make them more outlandish-looking, faster, and exclusive. Enter the 1994 Porsche 964 Turbo 3.6 S – arguably the most sought-after version of the 964 and this particular one, listed for sale on “RM Soeheby’s”, is even more special than the rest.