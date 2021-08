PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Arc of the Bay is getting ready to host its 5th Annual Arc of the Bay Kohl’s Charity Fashion Show. On Friday, July 23rd, at 6 p.m. at the Sheraton Bay Point Resort, you can watch clients of the Arc of the Bay strut their stuff with outfits they have picked out themselves.