NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a man being violently robbed in the Bronx. (credit: NYPD) Two suspects can be seen repeatedly kicking and punching the 25-year-old victim. It happened back on July 7, just before 7 a.m. near Jerome Avenue and East 171st Street in the Mount Eden section. Investigators say the suspects took off with the man’s wallet and cell phone. He suffered minor injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.