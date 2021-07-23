Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Groundbreaking Tuesday for $53M Point Mugu Coast Guard Air Station, Designed by Woolpert

Times Union
 9 days ago

POINT MUGU, Calif. (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. The Point Mugu Naval Base Ventura County will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, July 27, for its $53 million Coast Guard Air Station. The permanent new air station will include a 43,045-square-foot hangar facility with four bays, shops, and storage for MH65T and MH60J helicopters, as well as a 12,183-square-foot administration building.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Point Mugu#Design#Coast To Coast#Mugu#Prweb#The Point Mugu Naval#Mh65t#Leed#The U S Coast Guard#Aeg#Global Design Firm#Woolpert Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
MilitaryUSNI News

Spotlight On The Coast Guard: Our Annual Look At The ‘White Hull’ Service

The August issue is always our focus on the Coast Guard. Since retiring from the Navy in 2016 and beginning my career at the Naval Institute, I have learned more about the Coast Guard than I did in 29 years on active duty. As my understanding of our “white-hull” brethren has grown, my respect and admiration for them has deepened. The Coast Guard is about the same size as the New York City police department, but its 11 statutory missions demand a global presence. Polar ice breaking, counterdrug operations, search and rescue, natural resources protection, and other missions require a can-do force that makes the most of every asset and every Coast Guardsman.
MilitaryUSNI News

The Path to a Data-Driven Coast Guard

New, integrated data-management systems and frameworks will empower Coast Guardsmen to be truly ready, relevant, and responsive. By Lieutenant (junior grade) Evan Twarog and Lieutenants Joseph Kidwell and Caleb James, U.S. Coast Guard.
MilitaryUSNI News

Send the Coast Guard into the Cold

Create U.S. Arctic Command, and let a Coast Guard admiral lead it. The writing is on the glacier wall for the Arctic. “Polar issues” are here to stay, and the region’s growing geopolitical significance presents both opportunities and threats. It is imperative the United States continues to invest in Arctic capabilities—and the focal point of this investment should be a U.S. Arctic Command (ArcticCom). A new combatant command (CoCom) will ensure a coherent national strategy and unity of effort in meeting emerging challenges above the Arctic Circle. The Coast Guard is the military service best suited to lead such a command, but it will require a new Coast Guard four-star admiral billet to serve as ArcticCom’s commander.
Militaryaerotechnews.com

National Guard well-equipped to handle West Coast wildfires

When wildfires happen out west, National Guard service members are there to fight those fires. And for now, they’ve got a good handle on the effort, the director of the National Guard said. “We’ve got 500 people and about 19 aircraft,” on the firefighting mission, Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson...
Michigan StateDaily Item

Pilot who crashed in Lake Michigan had 7 crashes in 7 days

A small amphibious airplane is on the bottom of Lake Michigan after crashing during the Fourth of July weekend — but fasten your seatbelts because the pilot says how it got there is one barnstormer of a story. Dennis Collier, a licensed Traverse City, Michigan pilot, paid $110,000 for the...
Houma, LAgcaptain.com

Coast Guard to Hold Public Hearing into Seacor Power Capsizing

The U.S. Coast Guard has scheduled a public hearing to consider evidence related to the capsizing of the U.S.-flag liftboat Seacor Power resulting in loss of 13 lives. The 10-day public hearing will take place in Houma, Louisiana, beginning Monday, August 2nd, and last through August 13th. The hearing is open to the public and will also be streamed live online.
Militarykclu.org

Coast Guard's First New Air Station In Two Decades Being Built On South Coast

The Coast Guard is going to build a major new base for its helicopters on the South Coast, which means that the region is going to have improved access to help in emergencies. The Coast Guard’s air operations for the Central and South Coasts came out of Los Angeles for more than a half century. But, in 2016 Los Angeles International Airport decided not to renew the base's lease. The agency moved its facilities to Naval Base Ventura County on an interim basis.
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Job corps partners with Coast Guard

People come from all walks of life, from rich to poor, such as those able to afford a college education to those who struggle to graduate high school. Combine that with today’s competitive workforce, and the struggle continues with trying to find a well paying career. However Job Corps, an...
Accidentsnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

US Coast Guard Rescues 7 Fishermen off the Jersey Coast

After a 40-foot sport fishing boat was caught in a storm off the Jersey coast started to flood Sunday afternoon, the US Coast Guard rescued seven passengers, according to officials. Around 1 pm, about 60 miles southeast of Cape May a fishing boat began to get pelted by nearly 10-foot...
Port Angeles, WAMy Clallam County

PA Coast Guard assists in search for scuba diver

A U.S. Coast Guard air crew from Port Angeles and boat crew from Bellingham searched Sunday for a scuba diver who went missing near Deception Pass. The wife of the 67-year-old scuba diver reported him missing about 6 p.m. Crews searched for the man near Bowman Bay in the evening,...
Militarytillamookheadlightherald.com

Maritime business connection with Coast Guard

One of the many maritime businesses associated with the U.S. Coast Guard is the Shaver Transportation Company based in Portland. Shaver has grown into a regional tug and barge company with a fleet of fifteen tugs and twenty barges. Shaver is the oldest continuously operating family-owned tugboat company on the west coast. The company focuses efforts on three lines of business: ship assist, grain and commodity transportation and harbor/marine services, according to the company’s website.
Militarytillamookheadlightherald.com

Coast Guard Sector North Bend transfers command

Coast Guard Sector North Bend held a change of command ceremony in June in the sector’s helicopter hangar. Capt. Olav Saboe transferred command to Capt. Breanna Knutson as Rear Adm. Anthony “Jack” Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony. Knutson, a native of Bremerton, Washington, is reporting...
Newport, ORthechiefnews.com

U.S. Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay

Located in Newport, Ore. the history of Station Yaquina Bay dates back more than a century. In 1896, the first U.S. Lifesaving Service station was open at South Beach. Later in 1906, the U.S. Lifesaving Service station move to the present site of the Yaquina Point Lighthouse. The present facilities...
Aerospace & Defensesportswar.com

Interesting Coast Guard story.

My Dad finished his stint in the Air Force with a Star. HE decided to so some coast guard volunteer work and their uniform is the same as the Air Force. So he put on his uni and went to his volunteer gig and everyone on the entire base spent the day saluting him. He hated it. Removed his insignia to just be one of the guys.
MilitaryWSET

Coast Guard suspends search for missing helicopter off NC coast

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search along the North Carolina coast for a helicopter with two men aboard that disappeared near Albemarle Sound during a flight from Virginia. The search was suspended Wednesday after Coast Guard personnel and partner agencies searched a combined...
MilitaryPoint Reyes Light

CLAM hosts meetings on Coast Guard housing future

CLAM hosted the first of three public meetings at the Coast Guard property last Sunday, touring and discussing the planning and construction process for future affordable housing there. The second meeting, on July 25, will focus on gathering ideas from the public about which improvements to include in the design. At a final meeting on Aug. 14, CLAM will report back on the feasibility of the ideas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy