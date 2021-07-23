WEBTOON Announces LORE OLYMPUS Volume 2 Physical Release
This October, Del Rey Books will be publishing Lore Olympus: Volume One by Rachel Smythe. Lore Olympus is an extremely popular digital comic on WEBTOON (which is even getting a television series adaptation) that follows a reimagining of the story between Hades and Persephone. Smythe recently announced that the physical version of Volume Two (episodes 26-49) will be available on February 1, 2022. I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about this series.geektyrant.com
