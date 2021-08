(Chicago, IL) -- The White Sox beat the Twins 9-5 in the Southside. Yoan Moncada hit a two-run bomb and Jose Abreu drove in four runs and hit a three-run homer in the eighth. Dallas Keuchel allowed two runs in five innings. Max Kepler, Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco all went yard for Minnesota. Bailey Ober gave up three earned runs in five frames. Chicago has won four of five while the Twins have dropped five of six.