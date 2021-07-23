Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corsicana, TX

Corsicana PD speaking to railroad officials on roadway blocking

By Khadeeja Umana
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJtVU_0b64lzog00

The Corsicana Police Department announced that they have been speaking with Union Pacific Railroad about the recurring road blocking incidents that leave many residents stuck in traffic for unanticipated amounts of time.

The announcement came after, in one of several incidents over the past few months, railroad blocks left drivers at a standstill on Friday noon, July 23.

"We are currently experiencing another incident with the blocking of several roadways by Union Pacific Railroad," said Corsicana PD in a post . "Railroad personnel estimate that it will not be cleared until shortly before 1 pm."

The police department said it spoke with Union Pacific Railroad officials, who will be taking a direct approach to not block the roadways for unreasonable amounts of time. Union Pacific said it will work with engineers to resolve the issue.

Corsicana PD said staffers from Representative Cody Harris' office have been assisting in addressing the ongoing problem as well.

Comments / 0

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Corsicana, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Pacific Railroad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy