Corsicana PD speaking to railroad officials on roadway blocking

The Corsicana Police Department announced that they have been speaking with Union Pacific Railroad about the recurring road blocking incidents that leave many residents stuck in traffic for unanticipated amounts of time.

The announcement came after, in one of several incidents over the past few months, railroad blocks left drivers at a standstill on Friday noon, July 23.

"We are currently experiencing another incident with the blocking of several roadways by Union Pacific Railroad," said Corsicana PD in a post . "Railroad personnel estimate that it will not be cleared until shortly before 1 pm."

The police department said it spoke with Union Pacific Railroad officials, who will be taking a direct approach to not block the roadways for unreasonable amounts of time. Union Pacific said it will work with engineers to resolve the issue.

Corsicana PD said staffers from Representative Cody Harris' office have been assisting in addressing the ongoing problem as well.