MLB Trade Rumors: The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins, according to Jeff Passan on Twitter. Cruz is on a 1 year, $13 million deal with the Twins, who brought him back as part of a team that was viewed as one of the top contenders in the American League Central. The Twins have had a disastrous season, however, and are now in sell mode in regards to a number of players who are on short term deals.